RTSA pledges support to preserve life

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has pledged to continue supporting policies and strategies aimed at improving road safety in the country to help preserve the lives of road users.

RTSA Copperhill branch manager Gwendoline Chungu said this yesterday during the commemoration of World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims.

The event, which was held at St Margaret United Church of Zambia, was preceded by a church service.

Ms Chungu said the agency is focused on supporting policies aimed at saving the lives of people because of the high number of road traffic accidents the country has