RTSA opens new offices

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA

Solwezi

THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has opened offices in Kabompo and Mwinilunga districts in North-Western Province in continued efforts to decentralise its operations.

RTSA head of public relations Frederick Mubanga said in an interview that the agency has targeted five districts in the country where it will open offices before the end of this year.

“RTSA has finally started devolving some of its services to local authorities as a way of taking services closer to the people.

He said other districts where RTSA will open offices are Nyimba in Eastern Province, Mumbwa in Central Province and Kafue in Lusaka Province.