RTSA mulls accidents solution

PRISCILLA MWILA

Lusaka

THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has proposed to make it mandatory for anyone wishing to learn how to drive to go through certified driving schools to reduce road traffic accidents.

RTSA principal licensing officer Anthony Chewe says most accidents have been attributed to human error, hence the need to ensure people undergo proper training which meets required standards.

Mr Chewe said this yesterday during the launch of the driving schools compliance sticker by RTSA and Driving Schools Association of Zambia (DSAZ).

"We have submitted proposed regulations on how this can be stopped to relevant authorities. We will see change once these issues are considered," Mr Chewe said.