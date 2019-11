CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) will install 500 global positioning system (GPS) gadgets on long-distance public service vehicles (PSV) for free.

RTSA head of public relations Frederick Mubanga said the programme started in the first quarter of this year.

Mr Mubanga said so far, 150 GPS gadgets have been installed on the long-distance public buses CLICK TO READ MORE