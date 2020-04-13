News

RTSA geared for escorting trucks

April 13, 2020
1 Min Read
A CONVOY of trucks headed for the Chililabombwe-Kasumbalesa border cause a traffic jam in Chingola recently. Due to heightened measures to screen for the coronavirus, long-distance truck drivers have to be certified free of COVID-19 before they can proceed to their destinations. PICTURE: CHONGO SAMPA

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone
THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has enough manpower to continue escorting trucks from Livingstone to Lusaka to ensure that there is no disturbance in the supply chain of goods and services, agency director and chief executive officer Gladwell Banda has said.
Mr Banda said RTSA will continue collaborating with its partners in ensuring a smooth supply chain of goods and services for the betterment of the country’s economy.
He said this when he toured quarantine facilities at the Livingstone Institute of Business and Engineering Studies (LIBES) and Villa Grounds on Saturday.
"As RTSA and other collaborating partners, our response during this time is to ensure that there is no disturbance in the supply chain of goods and


