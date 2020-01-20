RTSA drives military-like cars off road

YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

REGISTRATION of civilian vehicles painted in military olive green and camouflage has been banned, Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) head of public relations Frederick Mubanga has said.

The agency has since given motorists who own registered vehicles painted with the two colours an amnesty of up to April 30 this year to change (the colours) and have the particulars of their vehicles updated in the RTSA system CLICK TO READ MORE