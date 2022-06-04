RTSA directors suspended

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has suspended Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) director and chief executive officer Gladwell Banda and five other senior officials pending investigations. The suspensions follow findings by the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), which established that 33,045 registered motor vehicles at RTSA have no matching records of customs clearance. Minister of Transport and Logistics Frank Tayali named other officials suspended as deputy director of Transport Joseph Mumba, head of Information Communications Technology (ICT) Brian Sikute, head of internal audit Vivian Mapunda, manager- ICT audit Alex Maka and principal registration officer Evans Mwamba. "The decision to suspend the six officials is as a result of an alert issued by the Zambia Revenue Authority entitled 'motor vehicle alert to the general public' which appeared in the Zambia Daily Mail of June 2, 2022," Mr Tayali said in a statement released by Ministry of Transport and Logistics public relations officer Ndubi Mvula. The alert indicated that ZRA had carried out an exercise to verify if motor vehicles registered at RTSA from January 1, 2015 to October 31, 2021 were also registered on the Asycuda World and taxes due were paid. On Thursday, the Daily Mail carried a story headlined "33,000 cars on ZRA wanted list," revealing that there are no matching records of customs clearance for the same vehicles. ZRA had stated that it may be that