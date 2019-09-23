Rotation of doctors hampering cancer treatment

Dear editor,

THE opening of the Cancer Diseases Hospital (CDH) has been hailed as a blessing to the country.

CDH has helped the country save millions of foreign exchange Government spent on repatriating cancer patients outside the country.

CDH has helped in early diagnosis and treatment.

However, management should look into the system of rotating doctors.

Patients are not seen by one doctor.

Each time a patient goes there, he or she is seen by new doctors.

This makes it difficult for doctors to make an informed opinion and help patients recover in good time.

There should be consistency.

MELVIN

Lusaka