Rotary Club adopts L/stone’s Mahatma Gandhi Clinic

CHISHALA MUSONDA

Livingstone

THE Rotary Club of Mosi-Oa-Tunya Livingstone has adopted Mahatma Gandhi Clinic in Dambwa Central Township in Livingstone and pledged to give it a facelift.

After an initial duty to add a coat of paint to the walls of the health institution and do some landscaping, the Rotary Club of Mosi-Oa-Tunya Livingstone charter membership unanimously decided to renovate the facility.

“It serves a huge catchment area,” Rodney Sikumba said before he was inducted as Rotary Club of Mosi-Oa-Tunya Livingstone charter president.

“After seeing the needs of the clinic and the populations it serves, each member of the charter decided we adopt and rehabilitate this clinic. We will have evaluators come and quantify the works and we will take off from there,” he said.

