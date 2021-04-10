Roses hoping to blossom

MATHEWS KABAMBA, ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Kitwe

INDENI Roses captain Esther Mukwasa has said her team will still give it their all against Lusaka Dynamos despite being handicapped by injuries as the Women’s Super Division enters Week Four. With leaders Green Buffaloes out of action as a result of contributing a number of players to the national team, the winner between Indeni and Lusaka Dynamos will go top of the league. With both teams coming from stalemates in the previous round, they are all looking to return to winning ways. But Indeni are limping with a number of key players ruled out of the clash with the Elite Queens.

First-choice keeper Catherine Musonda, midfielder Grace Nanyinza, Misozi Zulu and Rhoda Phiri are all out of the tie while Dynamos will be without Xiomera Mapepa and Naomi Phiri. "Despite having challenges due to some of our players being injured, we will work