Rosaria Fundanga put to rest

ISAAC PHIRI, Lusaka

HUNDREDS of people yesterday gathered at Saint Ignatius Catholic Church to pay their last respects to Chilubi Member of Parliament (MP) Rosaria Fundanga, who was described as a vibrant, courageous and determined woman by Acting President Inonge Wina.

Mrs Fundanga, 56, died on Wednesday last week after collapsing at her home.

Speaking during the funeral service yesterday, Mrs Wina said the late parliamentarian was an unusual woman who got along with people from all walks of life CLICK TO READ MORE MORE