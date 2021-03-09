Romania gives LCC K2.6m equipment

LUCY LUMBE, Lusaka

TO ENHANCE solid waste management, the government of Romania has given the Lusaka City Council equipment valued at €100,350 (about K2.6 million).

Romanian Agency for International Development Cooperation representative Bogdan Lupu said the donation will help improve the management of waste in the city.

Mr Lupu, who is Premium Audit Consulting director, said the Romanian government will continue to support the advancement of the economic, social and political welfare of developing countries.

Mr Lupu said this on Friday when he made donations of two municipal solid waste collection machines and 370 waste collection and CLICK TO READ MORE