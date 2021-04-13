Roll up your sleeves, vaccines are in

PRISCILLA MWILA, NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

THE long-awaited coronavirus vaccines arrived in the country yesterday with Minister of Health Jonas Chanda pledging to lead frontline health workers in taking the inoculations.

The 228,000 doses of Covishield vaccines, known as AstraZeneca, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, are part of the main consignment Zambia is expected to receive under the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX).

The first category to be considered for the initial 228,000 doses will be frontline health workers, followed by others performing core societal functions, such as teachers and security personnel.

About 8.4 million Zambians aged 18 and above will be vaccinated against the virus, and 114,000 citizens will be vaccinated using the consignment which arrived yesterday.

Of the 8.4 million people, about four million will be covered under the COVAX facility while Government, the private sector, and donors will mobilise money to buy vaccines for the rest of the eligible population.

Receiving the first consignment at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport yesterday, Dr Chanda said to boost confidence in Zambians, he will be the first health worker to take the vaccine.

“I may be a minister but I am first a medical doctor, and in medicine. We don’t give patients drugs that we know are harmful.

“So since frontline health workers will be the first people to take the vaccines, I will CLICK TO READ MORE