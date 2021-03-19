Roll out COVID vaccine

IT IS obvious that Zambia is among countries lagging behind in the immunisation against the deadly COVID-19.

This is somehow understandable because Government has an obligation to ensure that the vaccine administered to its people is safe and efficacious.

The issue of COVID-19 vaccines has been surrounded by myths and sensitivities. Government could not therefore rush into administering the vaccine without thorough consultations and due diligence.

There are some people who believe that the vaccine is harmful and have expressed unwillingness to be vaccinated.

These fears have unfortunately been exacerbated by some negative reactions observed in some countries such as South Africa and the UK, among others, where vaccines were administered.

In South Africa, for instance, a trial vaccination on 2,000 people found that the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine offered “minimal protection” against mild and moderate cases.

This compelled South Africa to withdraw the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine and opted for Johnson &Johnson, which was found to be more effective on the South African strain of COVID.

Other countries like the UK have also had similar experiences with the Oxford-Zeneca vaccine. However, experts say this does not mean the vaccine is ineffective, but that it works on specific strains.

That being the case, Government has been very cautious in arriving at the decision on which vaccines to bring in.

Government instead embarked on elaborate consultations with experts and other stakeholders on the type of vaccine that will be suitable for Zambians.

It would be unwise for Government and experts to ignore the experiences of other countries like South Africa and bring in vaccines without establishing whether they are suitable for Zambians or not.

It is elating that the elaborate consultations on what type of vaccine to be considered for Zambians have finally been concluded and now what is awaited is for Cabinet to approve the recommendations.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has asked Zambians to be patient because the preparatory work Government is undertaking is necessary for the country to receive or buy a safe and efficacious vaccine.

While it is appreciated that Government wants to ensure that it does things right, the delay in rolling out the vaccine should not be at the expense of life.

Needless to say, cases of COVID-19 have continued to increase with the cumulative figure swelling to over 85,000 since the first two cases were recorded in March 2020.

The earlier the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out, the better. We know that many countries in Africa have gone ahead in rolling out vaccines. For instance, Zimbabwe is in the process of getting the second batch of vaccines and is already rolling out the programme.

Besides Zimbabwe and South Africa, other African countries that have rolled out vaccines are Botswana, Namibia, Equatorial Guinea, Egypt, Tunisia, Sierra Leone, Seychelles, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, DR Congo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Mozambique, eSwatini and Mauritius.

Despite this trend, Africa is still lagging behind the Western world in terms of rolling out the vaccine programme. There’s need for all countries that have not rolled out the vaccine programme to get on board quickly, including Zambia.

It is good that the Ministry of Health already has a procurement and deployment strategy in place and upon approval the process will be expedited.

It is therefore hoped that once the vaccine is rolled out, many people will turn out in numbers to take the jab, though it is voluntary.

The due diligence conducted should inspire confidence in those who were sceptical about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

Government and other stakeholders must also not relent in sensitising people on the efficacy of the vaccines that will be procured.

Above all, the deadliness and devastating effects of COVID-19 leave the country with no option but to roll out the vaccine to save lives. The sooner this is done, the better for the country.