Role of TAZARA in regional integration

VIOLET MENGO, Kapiri Mposhi

OVER five decades ago, Zambia and Tanzania embarked on an ambitious project with the help of China to put up a railway line covering 1,860 kilometres from Kapiri Mposhi to the Indian Ocean port of Dar es Salaam. The principal rationale for what naysayers deemed impracticable was to ease trade between Zambia and the outside world through Dar es Salaam due to the country’s non-coastal location. Primarily, the idea was mooted to facilitate export of Zambia’s copper to China and other countries, but today a diversity of goods for various enterprises are shipped to and from foreign markets on Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) iconic infrastructure. One such company which habitually uses TAZARA for transportation of its merchandise is MMI Steel Integrated Mills Limited of Lusaka which specialises in packaging solutions, civil engineering, retail and industrial services, as well as steel products. The company also offers construction materials and associated services, and produces chemicals, among other goods. Most supplies the company yields are ferried to various markets within and beyond the borders of Zambia by railway line of the co-owned TAZARA. Since inception of the business, TAZARA has been a reliable haulier of goods produced by MMI Integrated Steel and Mills Limited.

“TAZARA’s service is good, we do not have any complaint against the company in the over eight years we have been dealing with it. “We move our goods from Dar es Salaam to Lusaka. The goods are moved from Dar es Salaam to Kapiri Mposhi and then to Lusaka via Zambia Railways Limited,” company manager Sudhansu Singh says. Rail, Mr Singh says, is the ideal mode of shipping goods for his firm and will continue relying on the services of TAZARA as long as the steal firm exists. Besides MMI Integrated Steel and Mills Limited is Calabash Freight Limited, a rail logistics enterprise which soothes the budding demand for freight solutions in Africa.

Calabash Freight, which plies its trade in Zambia and Tanzania, boasts of an international structural partnership on the African continent spanning three decades of rail freight experience. The services it offers include full logistical solutions through a strong engineering background in conformity with the mantra of helping catapult the continent’s growth. Its principal objective is to be a value-adding partner of TAZARA and Zambia Railways Limited by increasing their transport rolling stock, thus providing effective rail solutions to regional clients.

According to calabashfreight.com, the company has a burgeoning footprint across Zambia, Tanzania and some parts of Democratic Republic of Congo. Its services include a full integrated intermodel solution between Zambia and Tanzania covering warehouse, loading and offloading, locomotives and rolling stock, as well as port facilities. Railway transport undoubtedly expedites diverse activities such as trade, tourism, travel and movement of goods and services over lengthier distances. Since its establishment, TAZARA has