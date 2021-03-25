Roland Msiska dies

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

FORMER Secretary to the Cabinet Roland Msiska has died.

Until his death yesterday, Dr Msiska served as Zambia Nuclear Energy Programme team leader.

Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti said in a statement yesterday that President Edgar Lungu regrets the death of Dr Msiska.

Gathering at the funeral house has been restricted to close family members in adherence to public health guidelines and restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Government will issue further details on the funeral programme at