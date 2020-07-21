Rodgers Mwewa’s death leaves orphaned children in tears

OBITUARY BY FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

ON THE evening of Saturday, July 18, 2020, a part of Kamwala residential area in Lusaka was greeted by deafening wails from Fountain of Hope, a home that has become a safe haven to about 250 orphans and other vulnerable children (OVCs) in the capital Lusaka.

The children wept uncontrollable much to the shock of residents and passers-by who did not know what was going on. This was soon after information filtered to the children that Mwansabombwe member of Parliament (MP), Rodgers Mwewa, founder of the Fountain of Hope, had died

To the OVCs, the fallen parliamentarian was like their own ‘father’ as some of them say, he was the only father that they knew. He had not just removed them from harm’s way on the streets of Zambia, but also put them in school too to better their future.

A husband, father, and law-maker, Mr Mwewa meant many things to different people but what stands out is that, he lived not just for himself, but to serve other people, especially the needy.

Many a time, he celebrated the Christmas and New Year festivals, not in the posh places, but with OVCs at his Fountain of Hope. He did not just put the children in a home, but spent quality time with them and dined with them both on special occasions and ordinary days.

The late Mr Mwewa, born on November 8, 1971 in Mwense district of Luapula Province in a family of 12, eight males and four females, was the second born child to Jacques and Maureen Mwewa.

His altruistic life is attested by the works he did when he formed the Fountain of Hope in 1997 and went on for 23 years to give hope to vulnerable children from across the country, among them those that previously lived on the streets.

Yesterday, Fountain of Hope finance manager Alphanica Lungu led a team of children from the children’s home to the house of mourning in Lusaka’s Sunningdale.

Mr Lungu described Mr Mwewa as a man who sold his life for others and his death was a blow to the nation.

“The loss we have today is that Zambia has lost a father who accommodated everyone from across the country,” he said in an interview. “This is one man who sold his life for others. He could spend the whole day at the orphanage, eat three meals with the children and even drink zigolo CLICK TO READ MORE