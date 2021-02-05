Rockefeller Foundation aids Africa

KELLY NJOMBO

Lusaka

THE Rockefeller Foundation will invest about US$35 million to help combat food shortages and scale up access to renewable energy in Zambia and nine other countries.

The fund will also ensure equitable access to coronavirus testing and vaccines, and leverage innovation, data and machine-learning.

The foundation, which is collaborating with 24 organisations, businesses and government agencies, will focus on 10 countries, namely Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

According to a statement issued by Rockefeller Foundation yesterday, the announcement comes 100 days after the organisation's commitment of US$1 billion over three years to help end the COVID-19 and drive a more inclusive and sustainable global recovery.