Rock falls on AKA

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

THE fallout from the xenophobic attacks in South African has continued with Rock FM, the organisers of the Rocktober 19 set for the Lusaka Showgrounds in a fortnight’s time, announcing that they have withdrawn the invitation of hip hop star AKA.

The South African rapper, who was born Kiernan Forbes, was scheduled to be the headlining performer at the festival.

“Rocktober 19 is an annual music festival whose purpose is to use the unifying power of music to draw people from all walks of life together and promote our rich African heritage by placing foreign and local musical acts on one platform,” a statement released by Rock FM reads.

"However, we have observed with heavy hearts the violent attacks in South Africa on foreign nationals including our very own Zambians and