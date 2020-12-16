‘Robust financial service environment way to go’

CATHERINE BWALYA, Choma

ATLAS Mara Bank yesterday relaunched its Choma branch with Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale saying economic development can be achieved if a robust financial service environment is available.

Dr Hamukale said financial services offer the public the means to develop income-generated activities as well as improve household incomes and living standards.

He said Government is cognisant that both private and public stakeholders have to play an active role in the realisation of the Vision 2030.

"Our role is to create a conducive environment for a diversified economy and inclusive economy. We firmly believe that we can only succeed when the rest of the economy is also successful. This is why we have been a committed supporter of most plans and initiatives that promote economic growth in the