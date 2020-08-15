Robert Mwamba’s jazz lives on

MOSES WALUBITA

Lusaka

‘MAKE no mistake, the minute Robert Mwamba gets going on those strings, he lets you know what’s what. You’ll spend time listening to his carefully plotted pyrotechnics, dense and surprisingly luscious chords and beautiful, sonorous tone…

Washington City Paper

“Zambian born guitarist – Robert Mwamba clearly comes out of the great jazz tradition of Wes Montgomery, George Benson, Pat Mortino, Rodney Jones and others. He also is thoroughly modern in his approach and his playing often embraces the elements of R&B, Latin Blues, Soul and other musical genres.

This versatility has enabled Mwamba to perform at events for such diverse United Nations secretary generals – Ban Ki-moon and Kofi Annan; the British billionaire Sir Richard Branson, Oscar winning actress Mira Sorvino and hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs “All White Party”.

Mwamba’s debut “Coastin” features three Grammy Award winning artists, a Gammy nominee and his mentor – the legendary guitarist Rodney Jones, jazz guitarist professor at the best two music schools in New York City – Julliard and Manhattan School of Music.

A true renaissance man in jazz, Mwamba earned a degree in economics from Baruch College, CUNY and spent many years working for Bank of America.

He is also a recipient of a Congressional Award from the US Congress for Outstanding and Invaluable Service to community…”

Blue Nite Club

Robert Mwamba went to New York in 1989 for studies. He was enrolled at Bernard Baruch College, City College of New York (CUNY). A very prominent school especially for business. He majored in economics with a minor in history.

It was while at Baruch that his music career started picking up. He was a member of the Baruch Jazz Workshop Band. The director was legendary bassist – Milt “The Judge” Hinton, at the time, the most recorded musician in history.

“He took an immediate liking to me, and even though, I was a real neophyte then, as a guitarist, he’d invite me and a drummer to his wonderful home – Saint Albans, Queens on Sundays, for jam sessions after church. He’d do some barbeque whilst, listening to some music”, Mwamba says.

“Keep in mind – we are talking about the early 90s. There was no internet, Facebook, Google, Instagram, Youtube, among others…”

Being so young, Robert Mwamba had no inkling at that time, with the genius he was dealing with.

In Robert Mwamba’s words: “He had absolutely rare and invaluable footage of all the legends he had worked with. Which we would watch. Then he’d say …’Ok gentlemen…What do you want to play? …as we would proceed to his basement studio.”

Mwamba also studied at the American Institute of Guitar in New York City under the principal jazz Instructor and very acclaimed jazz guitarist – Peter Mazda and also privately with the legendary jazz guitarist – Rodney Jones, jazz guitar Professor at the two best music schools in New York City – Julliard and Manhattan School of Music.

After graduation from Baruch College, Robert Mwamba spent many years working in management and investments for Bank of America. He also was always playing music in a myriad of styles and genres which got him noticed in the intensively competitive New York music scene.

Some of a few memorable events he has been blessed to be part of include Sean Diddy’s All White Party, the number 1 and HOTTEST Society Party in the Hamptons, the Summer Playground of the Rich and Famous in New York.

Sean “Diddy” Combsliterally ruled the hip-hop and popular music scene then. He was the king. He had a hand in everything current, exciting, happening, contemporary and hip then.

“I was primarily a jazz guitarist – who was versatile enough to cover other genres,” Mwamba says.

“Also a double bill with Grammy Award winning singer Angelique Kidjo. It was her band and my band at the most historic – Smithsonian in Washington, DC.”.

Performing for Virgin Founder Sir Richard Branson and Oscar winning actress Mira Sorvino were two other eye opening experiences for Mwamba.

“One of my immediate goals is to be booked into the Stanbic Festival in my hometown of Lusaka. I’ve been blessed to be in the rotation of the two best jazz clubs in the world – Blue Note in New York City and Blue Alley in Washington, DC – over the past seven years.

“I’m not sure why this hasn’t happened yet. It would be wonderful for me to share my 30 years plus experience – at the highest level – with my wonderful people in Zambia”.

To date Robert Mwamba’s proudest achievement has been to be the first Zambian to be recognised and rewarded by the US Congress with an award – US Congressional Award – US Congressional Recognition for Outstanding and Invaluable Support to the Community.

He is also the first Zambian to headline the top two jazz clubs in the world – Blue Nite in New York City and Blue Alley in Washington, DC.

“It has been very interesting, informative, enlightening, spiritual, never ending and ongoing journey for me. I feel truly blessed that the music has literally taken me to places that I wouldn’t have been able to go on my own, meet many people I had only seen on TV, for example.

“And for me to realise the value of what hard work can do for you – when you are consistent, disciplined, focussed, open to growth and creative, among other things”, he adds.