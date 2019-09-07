Robert Mugabe: Death of an African political colossus

Analysis: BENEDICT TEMBO

THE world woke up to the news of former Zimbabwe President Robert Gabriel Mugabe’s death.

Yesterday was a sad day for the African continent.

Mugabe, who died aged 95, was Zimbabwe’s president for 37 years and one of the longest-serving African heads of State.

He first served as Prime Minister from 1980 to 1987 and became President in 1987 up to 2017 when he was ousted in a military coup.

Comrade Mugabe, aka Bob, was a true Pan African and even though some of his policies did not work – it is mainly due to changing global fortunes and sabotage.

He was a man who revolutionised politics in Africa.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/