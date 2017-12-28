Robbing the dead on Dallas Hill

CLAVER MUTINTA, Mazabuka

WAITING, and waiting patiently, under a tree, like a hyena waiting for a lion to kill an impala so that it can go and scare away the king of jungle to abandon its prey so it can devour it greedily alone, are the tree men of Mazabuka area.

They camp on one of the hills in a place called Dallas Hill along Kafue-Mazabuka road, waiting for road traffic accidents.

The road, especially at Dallas Hill, has become ragged, turning into a potential death trap and notorious spot for accidents. Sometimes, trucks laden with cargo fail to ascend, in the process rolling back and plunging into ditches.

Passenger buses and smaller vehicles collide while searching for smoother sections of the road and topple, scattering valuables and belongings on the scene, killing and injuring passengers.

This is what has attracted those men, so they can rob the dead, the injured and those numbed with pain and shock.

In a company of two other local people, I attempted to meet the men to understand what was keeping them in the bushes almost every day under the same tree.

My guide Charles Sichoombe guided me through trees that regained green camouflage to the top of the hill where they stationed. When we were about 40 metres away from their den, they noticed our presence and stood up.

Sichoombe asked them not to be scared saying we were friendly. That was not convincing, they scampered and vanished into the thicket trees and shrubs, with one of them saying:

“We watch how accidents occur on the road.”

At the den, there was nothing except few empty bottles of drinks, plastic and paper litter; and Sichoombe said the trio bolted because of the wrong things they indulge in when accidents occur.

“They are found here most of the time. They ran away because they thought we want to apprehend them,” he explained.

According to witnesses, when an accident occurs, the trio quickly rush to the scene under the guise of wanting to help the victims; but instead they ransack vehicles, bags, handbags, wallets and pockets and disappear.

Despite its current poor state, the Kafue-Mazabuka stretch is an integral part of the Great North Road which snakes from Livingstone through Lusaka and Central regions to Muchinga Province with great economic significance. It is estimated that more than 50 percent of imports from South Africa use that section to get to various destinations in Zambia and beyond.

Almost all agricultural produce, including the staple crop maize, from Southern Province, gets to Lusaka where there are many manufacturing and processing industries and food reservoirs by passing through that portion.

Equally, almost all farming inputs from Lusaka and other areas get to that region using the same section of the road.

Therefore, this means that the country risks losing economically if that hazardous section remains unattended to for a long time; and would encourage further mischievous conduct among citizens.

Also, more accidents would occur, with raw materials destroyed, damaged or delayed, and some of the much- needed skilled human resources would be lost or incapacitated.

When raw materials get destroyed or delayed, it significantly affects production in industries which ultimately could affect the output.

Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) executive director Chipego Zulu emphasises that for the manufacturing sector to thrive, there is need for a blameless road network.

“It is important that the road network is in a good condition. If the road is in a poor state, it means taking a lot more time for us to deliver inputs, raw materials and even our finished products to the market. Ultimately we are not serving the masses as we should,” Zulu says.

Manufacturers are amongst the biggest employers and taxpayers in Zambia; as such it is prudent that their operations are not disturbed due to material delays.

“As manufacturers the higher the productivity, the more we earn and contribute to the livelihood of people which is necessary for economic growth and national development,” she points out.

Considering the critical role they play in an economy, manufacturers’ expectation is that the Kafue-Mazabuka route would be improved soon following ongoing upgrading of trunk roads such as the Kitwe-Ndola road.

“We have industries in Southern Province, and other areas. We are looking for the time when the linking of the road is completed so that we can enhance our productivity and as well as competitiveness of products.

“If it takes us a long time to deliver our products to the market it means we are losing out on the potential sales,” she says.

Zambia Sugar, one of the major manufacturing firms in Southern Province, recently lost some bags of sugar in an accident at Kafue road-rail crossing, and has found itself clearing the road littered with wrecked vehicles after accidents to ease congestion.

With equipment challenges at Mazabuka municipality, the sugar firm is ever asked to perform that role, meaning withdrawing its machinery from production sections, and deploying it to accident scenes, thus affecting its production.

“Whenever there is an accident on the road, police call us asking for equipment to clear the road,” Japhet Banda, head of communication and corporate affairs at Zambia Sugar, explains.

“We do that several times when there is an accident. As a company, we have now become involved in the safety of the road by providing equipment to clear the road.”

According to Banda, accidents occur frequently on that stretch, threatening lives of all road users, and raw materials destined for various industries.

Micro and small scale entrepreneurs have not been spared. Mazabuka is located about 130 kilometres from Lusaka so, most entrepreneurs procure merchandise from the capital city.

John Mwiinga, a local businessman, laments that mid-2017 he lost all his merchandise ordered from Lusaka after an accident at Dallas Hill.

“Selling merchandise is the only business I do to support my siblings in school. Losing goods like that is unbelievable. Thank God I survived the accident.

“Imagine what could have happened to my siblings if I had died, because I am the bread winner,” Mwiinga explains.

Key stakeholders in the road safety sector are aware of the condition of the stretch and likewise saddened.

Road Development Agency (RDA) chief executive officer Elias Mwape describes the state of the road section as unpleasant and a source of concern.

Fortunately, the agency recently signed a contract with Inyatsi Construction to rehabilitate the road and carry out emergency works in other deplorable areas.

“The contractor will be moving onsite soon… It is not a pleasant situation, and we are also very much concerned with what is happening there,” he says.

“In the long term, we have secured funding from African Development Bank to cover it, that’s why we wanted a detailed design to be done, economic analysis submitted to the bank, and then full rehabilitation would commence.”

As the road gets rehabilitated, replacement of road signage is cardinal.

A survey revealed that there was literally no signage along that section.

Banda expounded that the absence of signposts was one of major contributing factors to crashes, as it could have been the case when a truck carrying 3,000 tonnes of sugar rammed into a train in Kafue.

“We had an accident at Kafue where a truck rammed into a train in the night because the driver could possibly not see the signage,” he said.

Following a recent tour of that road by senior State House officials, it can be deduced that the ugly face of the road would soon be in the archives, and a new chapter opened soonest in the boardroom so as to bridge transport challenges confronting manufacturing and processing companies and promote growth of the business sector.

