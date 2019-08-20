Robbers snatch pistols, K80,000

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

POLICE in Chipata are offering K25,000 as reward for information on six armed criminals who broke into a Chipata businessman’s house and stole over K80,000, two pistols and 56 rounds of ammunition.

Eastern Province Commissioner of Police Lackson Sakala said the incident happened on Sunday around 19:00 hours at the residence of Kavulamungu Group of Companies chairman Kavulamungu Mithah.