Roan stun Leopards to win Mopani 7s

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Nkana West Rugby Fields

Kitwe

LEOPARDS 0 ROAN 5

ALTHOUGH it was just a mini tournament, the thrills and excitement that characterised the Mopani Sevens Championship at Nkana West Rugby Field on Saturday is testament that rugby enthusiasts had indeed missed the sport.

Rugby activities were suspended in March following the outbreak of the coronavirus and since then there has been little action on the field.

Copperbelt giants Mufulira Leopards, ‘Spoilers’ Kitwe Playing Field, ‘Iron Metal’ Roan, ‘Rampant’ Nchanga, Chibuluma and hosts ‘Men at Work’ Diggers converged on Kitwe to battle it out in one of the few tournaments that have taken place this year.

The tournament, which was exclusively for Copperbelt teams, saw Mufulira and Diggers both fielding two teams – A and B – while ‘Killer Bees’ Ndola Wanderers and Konkola failed to pitch up.

A sizeable crowd turned up to cheer their respective teams as they enjoyed the off-field activities which usually characterise rugby tournaments such as