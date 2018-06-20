Road tolls help fund Kazungula Bridge

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has used part of the K2.2 billion raised from the road tolling project since 2013 to finance major road works and the Kazungula Bridge project.Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe said the funds from road tolling are ring-fenced from the general government budget, and administered by the National Road Fund Agency (NRFA).

Officiating at the African Road Maintenance Funds Association southern Africa focal group (ASAFG) meeting yesterday, Mrs Mwanakatwe said road tolling is one of the most successful programmes implemented by Government through the NRFA.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/