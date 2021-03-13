Road to polls must be peaceful – Lungu

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

AS ZAMBIA prepares for the August 12 general elections, President Edgar Lungu has called for openness, peace, mutual understanding and respect among all political players and stakeholders.

He has also called for transparency and cooperation among political stakeholders.

The President said everyone should guard jealously the peace Zambia has enjoyed since its independence from colonial rule in 1964.

He was speaking yesterday when he virtually addressed youths during Youth Day celebrations.

“My government shall continue ensuring that the country and citizens enjoy peace ahead of this year’s general elections. The law will take its full course on any erring individuals,” the head of State said.

