Road safety and live video streaming: What you need to know

GETRUDE SIATWIKO, Lusaka

RECENTLY, there has been an increase of people taking videos whilst driving. The videos are products of social media live streaming. There are three types of streams: mobile, webcam, and encoder.

In Zambia, the commonly used device for live streaming is the mobile phone, which can cause serious road traffic crashes when used while driving. The tendency by motorists to live-stream while driving is steadily increasing.

Live video streaming (LVS) is where one creates a live video feed of what he or she is doing. It enables one to engage with their audience live. Applications such as Facebook Live, Instagram Live stories, and YouTube all allow one to directly broadcast videos from one’s smartphone to a potentially huge audience. Other applications for live streaming are Skype and Zoom.

Facebook Live is the most common application used whilst driving. Some users are already taking extreme risks by recording themselves whilst driving. In many cases, this does not just involve them speaking into a camera, but also checking the screen to view other people or read messages as the viewers comment and interact by posting messages that appear beside the live stream. The content posted on social media can further pose a danger to, for example, other motorists who may want to view the content while driving, too.

The popular “drivingtowork” and “drivinghome” hashtags that many use to post pictures and videos of themselves on social media as they drive may seem harmless but are highly risky. The act of taking one’s eyes off the road for a few seconds can potentially end in tragedy because drivers become affected in three ways when making videos. Their mind, eyes and hands are no longer on the wheel and the road. All attention shifts to recording, posing, and thinking about how many likes they will get.

Each time a streamer focuses on talking to viewers or responding to comments, they take their eyes off the road. In distracted moments, drivers tend to drift off the road and may cause road traffic crashes, which may result in an injury or death. Section 169 of the Road Traffic Act Number 11 of 2002 of the Laws of Zambia prohibits motorists from using a hand-held mobile phone whilst driving.

People who engage in social media activities while driving ought to realise that they not only endanger their own lives but those of other road users as well.

Parents need to educate their children on the dangers of distractive driving, particularly the younger generation, who tend to use social media platforms the most while driving. Members of the public also need to be vigilant on the road by taking note of drivers that are fond of using their mobile phones while driving and report them to the RTSA call centre on toll-free line 983, hotline 0955983983 or the RTSA WhatsApp line +260965429499.

People should also refrain from posting feedback when they see one streaming live while driving. They should instead educate those who are in the habit of doing that. Many thrill seekers thrive on the attention they receive, and will go to all lengths to indulge in dangerous selfie stunts often at a high safety cost to themselves and other road users.

In accordance with the Road Traffic Act Number 11 of 2002 of the Laws of Zambia, a driver has a duty to act in a manner that does not compromise his or her safety or that of other road users. Section 180 of the Road Traffic Act provides that the driver should have complete control of the motor vehicle at all times.

There are times and places for live-streaming videos and live-streaming, while driving is not one of them. A driver must put his or her phone away and even turn down the notification alarm. The simple rule is not to drive while using a mobile phone because driving is a complex operation and needs one’s full concentration all the time.

Drivers need to constantly keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road. Road safety is the responsibility of every road user. Together, we can make a difference and reduce the number of unnecessary and totally avoidable deaths and serious injuries on our roads.

Be road smart, life is precious!

Send comments/ suggestions to: lmsakala@rtsa.org.zm.