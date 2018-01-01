Road in front of Zesco HQ needs attention

Dear editor

I WOULD like to appeal to Zesco, Road Development Agency (RDA) and, probably, Toyota Zambia, to work together and rehabilitate the road that runs from Kabelenga Road towards the under-bridge, heading to Thorn Park.

The road has become a deathtrap, especially in the night as that area is also prone to thieves and street kids who attack people in the evenings.

Zesco has its trucks frequenting that road as they go about their business.

Therefore, I would like to appeal to them to work together with RDA and repair the road.

Those huge potholes, or can I call them ditches, are a danger to motorists, especially in the evening.

MWANSA

Lusaka