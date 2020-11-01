Road development game-changer

THE past four years Zambia has seen unprecedented development in terms of road infrastructure and credit goes to the Patriotic Front (PF) government for taking a bold step to bring change in the transport sector.

Suffice to the say that economic growth in a country hinges on good road infrastructure, which reduces on lead time in the transportation of goods and services.

The Lusaka decongestion project is a shining example of Government’s commitment to deliver on its promises of bringing development to people.

On Friday, President Edgar Lungu commissioned the 700-metre flyover bridge at Arcades, and Lusaka residents and Zambians at large could not have asked for more.

Without doubt, such infrastructure has transformed the capital city, deservedly so, as it is the first point of contact by foreign visitors.

Zambians should feel a sense of pride that for the first time the country has road infrastructure of this magnitude to reduce traffic congestion and add beauty to the city.

Critics of such development should own up and appreciate that infrastructure such as roads benefit everyone regardless of political affiliation. They may not say publicly but they would be betraying their moral conscious to ignore or be contemptuous about such development.

President Lungu has shown that with commitment, it is possible for a country to transform its social amenities and improve the living standards of people.

During the commissioning of the flyover bridge, President Lungu said his government promised to transform the lives of Zambians by investing in infrastructure development and will not be distracted by those against its decision to borrow money for implementation of projects.

“We are not ashamed to tell our people that, yes, we borrowed to change the face of Zambia. If I may ask: what is better, borrowing to transform the country or not borrowing and doing nothing at all?” the President said.

The Zambian government has an external debt of about US$11.97 billion, the bulk of which has gone into infrastructure development.

It is a fact that most Zambians admire other countries as development models like South Africa but choose to ignore the efforts being made to improve infrastructure in their own country.

It should be appreciated that the roads being expanded in the country are designed with the future in mind.

It’s high time that Zambians stopped politicising infrastructure development because any other responsible government would do the same to uplift the lives of the people.

President Lungu is right to say that investors do not want to put up their factories or investments where there are no roads.

Roads create wealth through transportation of goods and services in good time, therefore, increasing the pace at which trade and commerce are conducted.

Government is playing its part in changing the face of Zambia and the onus is on citizens to guard the infrastructure jealously from vandals.

Vandalism of public property should not be condoned by everyone because it negates the efforts made by Government to transform the country.

Young people and adults alike should desist from vandalising road signs, which serve to protect the lives of motorists.

We also urge Lusaka City Council to ensure that the infrastructure, especially flyover bridges, is kept clean.

LCC has been grossly negligent in handling new infrastructure, failing to deal with basic things such as lighting.

The beauty of the city brought about by this infrastructure development needs to be complimented with an effective maintenance programme.

The local authority should also ensure that street kids are kept away from these structures to avoid accidents.

The police also have a crucial role to play in securing these properties and see to it that they do not become havens for criminal activities at night.

In the past, the Great East Road flyover fridge at Zesco in Lusaka has been notorious for robberies at night.

Motorists have also suffered damage to their cars at a bridge on Kafue Road adjacent to COMESA market, where thugs induce accidents by throwing pebbles on screens so that they can find a chance to steal from motorists.

We hope security will be provided on the new flyover bridges so that motorists enjoy safe drive at night.

Once again, we commend Government for commissioning the flyover bridge to ease movement around places which were prone to traffic congestion.

Lusaka has been transformed.