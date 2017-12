PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

CRIME scene investigator Felix Mwenda yesterday narrated in the High Court that he discovered two bodies of victims of ritual killings with their hearts missing.

Mr Mwenda also said his investigations concluded that the seven murder cases were committed by the same group of people because of the manner the victims were killed.

Mr Mwenda said all the seven bodies had their private parts and ears removed.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/