Ritual murder suspect lost in own scheme

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe and STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

ONE of the suspected criminals who escaped lynching by members of the community in Chimwanza Township in Kalulushi on Tuesday has resurfaced after getting lost in the bush.

And the military has intensified intelligence surveillance on the Copperbelt following sustained and coordinated criminal activities in the region, Minister of Defence Davies Chama has said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/