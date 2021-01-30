RISKING COVID FOR THE BOTTLE

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

IT is after 18:00 hours at Eliba nightclub at Chris Corner in Lusaka’s Chilenje South Township.

The nightspot is already packed with patrons, most of whom are not wearing masks, while those who seem to have them on are wearing them the wrong way.

Here, it appears, it is business as usual, despite the rising cases of COVID-19.

Zambia currently has over 47,000 infections, and has recorded 672 deaths.

The death toll has been steadily rising, causing worry among health authorities.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda said the ministry is revising its testing strategy because of the rising cases.

But at the nightclub, there is clearly less concern about the rising cases. There was no observation of social distancing and some could be seen sharing cigarettes.

In short, there is total disregard for the five golden rules on public health guidelines such as social distancing, washing hands frequently and