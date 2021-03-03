Rise of women in politics not threat

NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka

MEN must not be intimidated by the rise of women in leadership positions in the country, Movement for multi-party democracy (MMD) Kanyama constituency aspiring candidate Mwaka Twagirayesu says.

Dr Twagirayesu said men must view women as partners in development to ensure progress is being made in every sector of society.

She said this in an interview ahead of the commemoration of International Women’s Day (IWD), which falls on March 8 and will be held under the theme “Women in leadership: achieving an equal future in a covid-19 world. “

"It's good to see that women have become