Ripped jeans, skimpy clothes banned

LUCY LUMBE

Lusaka

STUDENTS at the University of Lusaka (UNILUS) will no longer be allowed to wear ripped jeans and other body revealing clothes on campus as

part of the institution’ s effort to instil morals among learners. Learners at the university have also been stopped from wearing political regalia and

clothes with derogatory or offensive messages in words or picture. The university considers appearance and attitude as cardinal aspects of its students. “Thus, a mature attitude should be demonstrated through the manner of dress and appearance of students while attending classes or

engaging in other academic pursuits on or of f campus," the notice