BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi and CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

RESIDENTS of Zambezi ran amok on Tuesday and burnt a police vehicle, smashed windows and the door to the district hospital mortuary after word went round that a suspect had died in police cells.

And police in Chingola have arrested six women who allegedly damaged Nchanga Member of Parliament Chilombo Chali’s house.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/