Ring-fence carbon tax funds

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

ERNST and Young has called on Government to ring-fence funds realised from carbon taxes to help mitigate the effects of climate change and air pollution.

To ring-fence funds entails putting restrictions, so that the money raised is used for a particular purpose.

In the 2020 national budget, Government proposes carbon emission surtax on all vehicles entering Zambia by 20 percent, which will be an increment from the current band ranging from K50 to K200, depending on the size of the vehicle.