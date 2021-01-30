Rights body calls for referendum on death penalty

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has earned an international good human rights record because of positive actions by successive Presidents from the Levy Mwanawasa administration to the current leadership.

Human Rights Commission (HRC) principal information officer Simon Mulumbi says successive administrations have used their powers under Article 97 of the Constitution to suspend the death penalty and commute it [death sentence] to life imprisonment.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Mulumbi said the country should hold a referendum to decide whether death penalty should be abolished.

He said abolishing the death penalty will enhance the right to life.

“Citizens should be given an opportunity to decide through a national referendum as only the people of Zambia have the final say on whether the country should maintain the death penalty CLICK TO READ MORE