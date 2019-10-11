‘Right here’ without Brandy

NKOLE NKOLE and ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

IT WAS meant to be the entertainment event of the year that many were counting down to, but a last-minute change of programme caused one too many disappointed fans of the 90s and 2000s R’n’B hitmaker Brandy to pass off this year’s Stanbic Music Festival.

The first night of the Stanbic Music Festival recorded a much lower turnout than in previous years, with many empty seats in Lusaka’s Polo Grounds.

It was quite evident that a considerable number of people had opted to get refunds as opposed to make do with the consolation that came in the form of 90s R'n'B and Grammy nominated trio Sisters With Voices (SWV).