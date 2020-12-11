Rid schools of bullying

THE directive by Vice President Inonge Wina to the Ministry of General Education to investigate and apply stern measures to stop bullying and other forms of human rights abuses in schools must be taken seriously and treated with the urgency it deserves.

The recent death of Ryan Phiri, a 17-year-old Grade 12 pupil of Kabulonga Boys Secondary School, has left a bitter taste in the mouths of many Zambians.

The young boy’s death has traumatised pupils, parents and teachers alike.

It is indeed agonising that a young and promising life has been cut short at the hands of bullying. Ryan Phiri met his fate a few weeks before his Grade 12 examinations. He was murdered by a gang of pupils from Twin Palm Secondary School under unclear circumstances.

Ryan’s death also brings to memory the horrific incident in which a 7-year-old-boy of Kawama Township in Kitwe was beaten to death by his peers while returning from school last year.

It was alleged that the four boys, one aged 8, two aged 7 and one aged 6, were annoyed when Festus, the class monitor, booked them down as noise makers who were told to pick papers as punishment.

And upon knocking off, the young criminals teamed up and beat Festus, the class monitor, to death.

We have also seen videos of pupils being bullied on social media. These could just be a tip of the iceberg.

The incidents that are popping up from schools point to a monster that is growing out of proportion in the name of bullying.

We know that bullying has been there for many years, but what is obvious is that the level it is escalating to is unacceptable and must be stopped.

For instance, in many schools and particularly boarding schools, it has been accepted for senior pupils to bully junior pupils, especially the new entrants, those in Grade 8.

It is a practice that has been accepted among pupils as part of orientation for Grade 8 pupils.

This is despite the social and psychological effects the vice has on victims.

Psychologists have established that bullying has potential to cause emotional and social disorders such as trauma and withdrawal syndrome. Physically bullying leads to injury and even death as in the case of Ryan.

Bullying is a monster that must be tamed, failure to which more lives could be cut short through death or rendered useless due to psychological and social effects suffered.

Schools should never be breeding and preying grounds for young terrorists. Bullying must be curtailed at all cost to save lives and future leaders.

Given that bullying usually takes place among pupils and in school premises, authorities should work with the Ministry of General Education to make the learning environment safe for all learners. The schools have to come up with stringent rules to deal with perpetrators of this vice.

School authorities should desist from trivialising any form of bullying to be able to send a strong message against perpetrators. We know that it is the small acts of bullying that end up graduating into huge and horrific acts of terrorism. Schools therefore need to put in place measures that ensure that any appearance of bullying is dealt with resolutely.

While bullying mostly takes place in school premises, the vice also points to homes where these learners come from. It is therefore not possible to find a lasting solution without interrogating and involving the families where these

learners come from. It is obvious that families do have a huge role to play in bringing up responsible pupils and citizens.

Charity begins at home. Pupils must learn to treat other people with respect from their homes.

Parents and guardians need to ensure that they impart good values in their children. These are the values that shape their behaviour and manifest in their interaction with other members of society.

There is urgent need for all stakeholders – the Church, schools, Government, civil society, media and families – to come together and find a lasting solution before more lives are wasted.