ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

INTERNATIONAL Master (IM) Richmond Phiri yesterday kept composure to win the Zambia Open Chess Championship title on a tie-break.

Phiri tied on seven points with four others, who included Russian Grand Masters (GM) Kiriakov Petr and Raetsky Alexander, Prince Mulenga and Egyptian GM Hesham Abdelrahman.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/