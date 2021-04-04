Rice ‘tastes bitter’ after court verdict

MARY PHIRI

Ndola

A 43-YEAR-OLD woman of Lubuto Township has been ordered to pay K1,000 for insulting a business woman from whom she got rice worth K100 and failed to pay.Kabushi Local Court ordered Annabel Nalwinga to compensate Veronica Chiwama, 50, a resident of the same area.The court heard that Nalwinga insulted Chiwama, who was asking for her money for the rice the former bought on credit last year.Chiwama sued for compensation for defamation of character and insults.She told the court that on May 20 last year Nalwinga got rice worth K100 from her on credit and agreed to pay at the month-end. Chiwama said after two month CLICK TO READ MORE