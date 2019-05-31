Revisit cancellation of agric shows

IT IS somewhat baffling that the Ministry of Agriculture has cancelled the 2019 agricultural and commercial shows in Lusaka, Southern and Western provinces.

The reason for this decision is said to be the poor crop harvest in the 2018-2019 farming season.

According to Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Songowayo Zyambo, the ministry was compelled to cancel the shows in drought-affected provinces as there was “nothing much to be exhibited at the events”.

The Ministry of Agriculture has forecast a 2.5 million metric tonnes maize harvest from this year’s harvest, a drop of over a million from the previous harvest.

While it is acknowledged that the country has been hit hard by drought, causing hunger in some areas, and that there is “nothing much” to display, this actually should have been an opportunity to show others that even in the wake of adverse weather there can be production.

First of all, agricultural and commercial shows are not just about maize, but a wide range of products, especially now that Government is promoting diversity and irrigation.

True, the maize crop has not fared well in the three provinces, but there are other agricultural products such as livestock and drought-resistant crops that can be exhibited.

We believe these areas still have livestock such as pigs, goats, cattle, chickens, rabbits, and chickens that can be exhibited. This could be a chance to share ideas on how to sustain productivity even when the rains fall short of expectations.

We also know that Government has been working to empower entrepreneurs in aquaculture.

The shows therefore also provide a chance for those fish farmers that have found their feet to showcase their products to potential investors in this sector.

Moreover, agricultural and commercial shows do not only provide a platform for exhibiting products but they are a marketplace of ideas.

Agricultural and commercial shows provide an opportunity for farmers and business people to share ideas on best practices in farming as well as trade.

It is also an opportune time for farmers to network and find markets for their produce.

Shows also provide buyers with convenient access to different kinds of farm produce because they are brought to a central place.

Those intending to buy farm produce take advantage of such events to connect with producers and clinch deals.

This means buyers do not need to trek from one village to another in search of produce as farmers would be found in one place.

It is therefore unfair to deny farmers such an opportunity which only comes once in a year.

We could not agree more with sentiments by the Southern Province Royal Foundation chairperson, Chief Chikanta, that agricultural shows should not only be held when farmers have a good harvest because they are a platform for farmers to learn from each other.

Chief Chikanta said the farmers will miss an opportunity to learn more on climate- smart agriculture.

In view of the drought and high crop failure rate, it is actually more important now than ever to hold the agricultural shows for farmers to share ideas.

For instance, recently President Edgar Lungu visited a farmer in Kalomo who, despite the drought, managed to have a good harvest. Such farmers would add value to the agricultural shows by sharing their best practices.

As Chief Chikanta rightly put it, the show is an ideal platform on which farmers empower one another with knowledge on how to engage in climate-smart agriculture.

Given the devastating effects of climate change manifesting through droughts, shows are eye-openers for farmers on new seed varieties and technologies used to enhance production.

Instead of cancelling the agricultural and commercials shows in the three provinces, the ministry should come up with a comprehensive training programme to teach farmers on crop diversification to avert climate change effects on their production.

Farmers should be encouraged to venture into drought-resistant crops like cassava and sorghum.

It is important to educate farmers on the seed varieties that fare well in harsh climatic conditions such as early maturing ones.

We implore Government to reconsider its decision and allow farmers to exhibit whatever produce they have and to provide a platform for sharing new ideas.

If farmers are empowered with best farming practices, it is the whole country that stands to benefit through food security.