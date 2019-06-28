Revised monetary policy hurting SMEs

ANALYSIS: AUGUSTINE MWASHINGWELE

IN VIEW of the revised monetary policy and subsequent upwards adjustments of interest rates, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) shall not escape the pain of the working class. In fact, theirs is much worse. Most of these businesses had the only option of borrowing for their start-up capital, with lending rates then ranging from 24-25 percent to 27-34 percent and varying from bank to bank.

I know of some high-ended banks and fearfully commercialised micro-finance entities with weird interest rates ranging from 36-42 percent, all under Bank of Zambia (BoZ)’s conscious watch.The Public Service Micro-Finance Company Zambia, the only lender with unbelievably minimal interest rate reflective of the cost of living in the country – at 5 percent, is attired in puritanical exclusivity to lend only to some public servants while condemning the majority of other public workers to slave commercial bank rates cited above.

It is a foregone conclusion that most SMEs took risks to borrow at very high rates. To imagine the 50 basis points by which BoZ increased interest are not large enough to cause profound fiscal haemorrhage to businesses, let alone people’s income is misplaced.

While it could beget a ‘benign’ K200-K500 interest for some, it could translate into a whopping K5,000+ for others, contingent on where they borrowed from and at what rate. Much worse, the future holds more ghastly prospects for commercial debtors, some of whom borrow in dollar terms.

Ultimately, many businesses will begin to slowly falter and fall short of their usual minimum revenue. Defaulting is imminent as productivity and output sharply fall amid the sustained infamous power load-sheds and a weighty tax burden, with some jobs at risk.

Many SMEs are doomed to fold unless they must leap into another pit of more debt to try and bury the woes of the current debt-hole.

CONCLUSION

As a patriotic citizen of this country, I feel urgently obligated to advise that the problematic trends highlighted above call for urgent attention.

The Patriotic Front (PF) – both as a structured party and one running government – is never short of technical, learned minds, including those at the Ministry of Finance, where key financial policies are formulated on behalf of Government. Since they are the President’s eyes and are as much integral members of general society as they are privileged to serve in ministries, nothing, therefore, should blind them to the mood presently obtaining in the country.

Any anti-pro-poor stimuli must instinctively jerk them into public protection mode to help the President and lighten his work.

While BoZ enjoys autonomy in decision-making, some decisions are antithetic to the pro-poor policies so espoused by the PF administration.

The central bank’s mandate is not transcendent to central government’s oversight, so PF technocrats ought to collectively rise as a counterweight and countermand disproportionate policy changes.

The backlash this has stirred in the political highway of public opinion calls for corrective measures.

Honestly, I do not doubt the wisdom of our dear Governor and his able team at BoZ, but complex problems making the economy topsy-turvy must not always be thrown at the already heavily laden public for solutions.

Can any candid economist, banking expert explain to the nation how, among all things, BoZ’s idea to hike interest rates under the current economic privations shall offer any curative turnaround to the economy, including deflating the two forex bullies, the pound and the dollar?

Meanwhile, the public – gasping and barely clutching – is anxiously looking forward to applauding BoZ Governor Denny Kalyalya and his team as they weigh in, reconsider and re-rectify.

The author is a Zambia Daily Mail proofreader.