‘Revert to 90 day pump price review cycle’

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) says there is need for the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) to revert to the 90 day pump price review cycle as opposed to the 30 day sequence.

ERB recently announced that it will be conducting monthly reviews of fuel prices to ensure they reflect what is prevailing on the international market.

Last December, ERB increased pump prices for petrol by K3.54 per litre from K17.62 to K21.16 while diesel went up by K4.46 from K15.59 per litre to K20.15.

In January, prices were adjusted, with the price of petrol being reduced by K1.32 and K1.22 for diesel.

On February 28, ERB again increased the pump price of petroleum products by K2.12 per litre for petrol and K2.61 per litre for diesel.

The increase was necessitated by the rise in international prices of petrol and diesel.

The supply disruption being experienced on account of the on-going war between Russian and Ukraine is another reason which has CLICK TO READ MORE