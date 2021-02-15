Reversing Zambia’s energy crisis

NACHILALA NKOMBO, Lusaka

WORLD over, we are becoming increasingly dependent on energy as a way to stay plugged in, powered up and connected as economic opportunities depend directly on access to sustainable and reliable energy. In Zambia, energy poverty is real and, as such, it has limited the social and economic development potential of 18 million Zambians. If Zambia doesn’t resolve this challenge, we will miss our Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Currently, national access to electricity averages at 31 percent, with 67 of the urban population having access and only four percent of the rural population having that same access. Water and wood fuel are the primary sources of energy in Zambia. However, both sources are threatened by climate change and unsustainable abstraction of trees and harvesting of forests. Every year, Zambia loses a stunning 300,000 hectares of forest cover and consumes four million tons of charcoal. At this rate of deforestation, by the year 2030, wood will stop being a reliable source of energy for those who depend on it today.

Our hydro-power installed capacity is at 50 percent, and as noted above, it does not serve the whole population. Climate change has further reduced the option for water energy. One cannot ignore the high rates of deforestation and the effects of climate change on hydro power without dire consequences. We must emphasise the need to increase access to clean and modern energy, as it is vital to us attaining the Vision 2030 of becoming a prosperous middle-income nation.

In the last few years, water-dependent energy or hydro power has not been a reliable and constant source of power, thus increasing its cost. The long hours of load-shedding speak to an energy crisis in the country that needs to be unblocked. Degradation of water sources feed into our rivers and run our turbines, in addition to the impacts of climate change, has made hydro power an unreliable and unsustainable source of power.

To improve the reliability of hydro means that Zesco and industry players, who are large consumers of energy, must urgently take systematic actions and make investments to stop the degradation of our major river sources and contribute to national efforts to stabilise the climate. Considering the challenges faced by the hydro-power sector, further damming of rivers is not the most sustainable solution for our economy.

Given the many competing uses of water, our energy consumption must be sustainable without compromising our natural water infrastructure’s other economic values. To close the energy gap faced by industries and households, we need the urgent implementation of a robust enabling environment with fiscal incentives to develop non-hydro renewable energy. These should include low carbon/low impact renewable sources of energy that are also low-cost, which is essential to accelerate poverty reduction countrywide. This approach is imperative for Zambia to meet its climate adaptation goals and avoid a range of climate-related impacts, such as floods and droughts, which have heavily affected the country’s most productive parts and fallen disproportionately on the poor. We also need to ensure low conflict with healthy rivers such that they can continue to deliver food, livelihoods and safety nets to rural low-income communities, in addition to exploring large-scale solar and wind energy options. Government has an opportunity to further incentivise and create a manufacturing industry for these low carbon, low-cost and low-conflict energy options.

The private sector also has an opportunity to drive energy sustainability and close the energy gap by tapping into ready-to-go support of climate-sensitive financing options such as the Dutch Fund for Climate and Development that can enable the development of these options at scale.

WWF’s New Deal for Nature and People (ND4NP) seeks to protect and restore nature for the benefit of people and the planet – proposing no more loss of natural spaces or extinctions and halving the negative ecological impacts of production and consumption. Zambia has a very low resource diversification for modern energy services with almost total dependency on large hydro-power plants. As our population increases, so does the

power demand, and so, too, should our search for nature-friendly ways to access, use and conserve energy.

For this reason, we at World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Zambia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Energy on behalf of the Government of Zambia on November 4, 2020. Practically speaking, Zambia can resort to the following non-hydro renewable energy options: solar, wind and waste.

We need clean and sustainable power to keep the economy running. In this vein, as WWF Zambia, we are proud to install a solar system to power our office. We did this to promote and inspire other organisations and companies to reduce pressure on water resources and help the country’s transition to reliable and clean energy sources.

The signing of this MoU marks a milestone for the Ministry of Energy and WWF Zambia’s joint efforts to solve the energy crisis we face.

To help meet unmet energy demand, we urge the Government to implement a series of measures to increase participation of non-hydro renewable energy players into the energy market. Our passionate appeal to the Ministry of Energy is to work with us to protect water sources that feed into our hydro-power stations urgently, increase investments in alternative clean energy technology and ensure cities and districts transition to clean energy by at least 50 percent.

Further, we need to work together to restore forests and reduce dependence on charcoal by at least 50 percent in the next 10 years, and finally develop and implement a renewable energy national integrated resource plan that reduces dependency on climate-impacted hydro power.

This is what we refer to as a new deal for energy and people to make our people and economy thrive. To have an energy-secure future, we need to secure the source first – nature.

About the author:

Nachilala Nkombo is the Country Director for WWF Zambia.

She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Zambia and a master’s degree in Public Policy and Management from the University of Potsdam in Germany. Since joining WWF in 2018, she has led WWF’s international conservation strategy in Zambia via a range of innovative science, policy, and field initiatives aimed at protecting and restoring Zambia’s rich biodiversity. Some of the programmes include the restoration of depleted wildlife species and restoration of degraded forests, empowerment of communities with sustainability knowledge and livelihoods, and the conservation of critical freshwater resources. Her work involves working with a range of partners spearheading national-level sustainable development policy initiatives, mobilising private sector green finance initiatives, and collective actions to secure Zambia’s sustainable development agenda. Nkombo is a leading voice on innovations on sustainability and sustainable agriculture in Zambia and Africa. She has spoken at the World Economic Forum on Africa, the African Green Revolution Forum, the African Union Agriculture and Trade Ministers Conference, the Open Government Partnership Forum in Africa, among others