Revellers feast on Cassper

STAFRANCE ZULU, Ndola

WITH South African award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest billed as the headlining act at the MTN 2019 Colourfest, it is not a surprise that Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola was the preferred destination for most revellers last weekend.

Cassper is not new to Zambia having performed in the country a number of times. But he remains top drawer.

Even after his set, fans were still calling for more of him. But this was a festival, and although he was the headlining act, he had to give room to others as well.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/