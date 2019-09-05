Reunion of ZNS intake 01 of 1999

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

FOR members of intake 01 of 1999 like Maswau Simasiku, the 20th anniversary commemoration of serving in the Zambia National Service (ZNS) was a milestone.

It was an emotional reunion with 58 of his colleagues he trained with at Kafue military school to become the first infantry officer cadets training conducted at ZNS Kafue Training School.

At attestation, there were 120 enthusiastic young cadets ready to go through the rigours of military training.

However, only 73 fully-baked young infantry officers tasked with the responsibility of being flag bearers of ZNS to assist in providing selfless service to the nation survived the training.

"The road has, however, not been all smooth for this team of officers; the intake, which started with 73 officers, today only has 59 officers still serving. Fourteen of our colleagues are no longer with us due to death and discharges," Colonel Simasiku, chairperson of intake 01, said.