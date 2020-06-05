Retirees’ windfall commendable

IDEALLY when people retire, whether from the public or private sector, they are supposed to be given their retirement packages immediately.

It is the same packages or benefits that these retirees depend on for investment and to sustain themselves in the new phase of life.

It is however saddening that retirees have waited for many years, if not decades, before receiving their dues. Some retirees have waited for as long as over 20 years.

Due to the prolonged waiting period, retirees have been reduced to destitution while others have died without receiving their dues.

The issue of non-payment of retirees has over the years become a proverbial song in the ears of Zambians.

Retirees have not relented in calling on governments, both previous ones and the current one, to come to their aid.

Recently, out of desperation, some retirees decided to camp at the Ministry of Justice as a way of appealing to the relevant authorities to address their plight.

It is heartening that while it seemed like their pleas were falling on deaf ears, the Head of State was on their case.

Upon hearing the lamentations of the retirees, President Edgar Lungu was moved to direct the Ministry of Finance to find money to pay retired civil servants who he said worked tirelessly to serve the country.

As a fulfilment of the President’s directive, the Minister of Justice yesterday announced that over 12,400 civil servants who retired between 1999 and 2019 will on Monday start receiving their benefits following the release of K200 million by the Ministry of Finance.

This is indeed good news and particularly that this is the highest amount of money Government has ever released to pay retired civil servants in the country’s history.

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda has said the total amount owed to the 12,457 retired workers is about K508 million.

“The disbursement that will be made next week will significantly reduce the total indebtedness of Government to retirees and help our people who patiently waited for so long for this matter to be conclusively resolved,” Mr Lubinda said.

Certainly the step taken by Government is commendable as it will not only reduce the indebtedness of Government but alleviate poverty among the beneficiaries.

It is worth noting that the decision taken by Government is necessary to help it save money given that it is law for anyone who has not been paid benefits in full to continue drawing a salary. This is what has compounded the debt owed to retirees by Government over the years.

What Government needs now is to maintain momentum until the entire debt bill is cleared.

Since this is debt that has accumulated over decades even before the current government came into power, it looks like an uphill battle. This is compounded by the prevailing economic situation due to COVID-19 and other economic factors.

However, the political will demonstrated by Government through significant unbundling of the debt gives hope that the remaining balance will be dealt with sooner than later.

Government deserves commendation for breaking the country record in as far as payment of retired civil servants is concerned.

And now that retirees will be receiving their money, they should use it wisely.

They should not forget the destitution they have gone through.

Their aim should be to avoid going back to the place of poverty and destitution.

They should therefore invest their money wisely. Since the news is all over the media that by Monday retired civil servants will start getting their payments, fraudsters are certainly ahead in planning on how they can get a share of the windfall.

Retirees need to be extra careful to avoid offloading their hard-earned income into the hands of fraudsters, some of whom could come in the shape of long-lost friends and relatives.

Those who are not sure of what to do for now, let them consult their banks or any financial experts on how they can invest in bonds and treasury bills, among other credible investment vehicles.