Retired judges can be retained

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

THE Constitutional Court has dismissed a case in which a magistrate wanted it to order that retired judges and other judicial officers should not be retained and that their contracts should be terminated.

The court dismissed the case for being misconceived and lacking legal basis.

"It is our firm view that the retention or granting of contracts to retired judicial officers has not been shown to be unconstitutional as the petitioner has not cited any constitutional provision on which the allegation is anchored," the judgment delivered on Tuesday reads in part.